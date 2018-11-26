The 6 best new cymbals of 2018

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new cymbals of 2018. First up we have the Dream Vented Pang...

We say: While this is without doubt an effects/add-on cymbal, it’s one that is versatile and can be played at different dynamic levels. From the very quiet to the way-too-loud, its response is both musical and usable.

