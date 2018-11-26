The 6 best new cymbals of 2018
6. Dream Vented Pang
The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new cymbals of 2018. First up we have the Dream Vented Pang...
We say: While this is without doubt an effects/add-on cymbal, it’s one that is versatile and can be played at different dynamic levels. From the very quiet to the way-too-loud, its response is both musical and usable.
Read the review: Dream Vented Pang review
5. Crescent Stanton Moore
We say: A high quality collection of thoughtfully designed signature cymbals, Stanton Moore’s Crescent set has real character and personality yet is capable of enhancing a wide range of musical styles.
4. Paiste PST X Splash Stacks
We say: The variety of sounds and textures from these new models means their appeal is not limited to any one type of player. They make inspiring and affordable additions to many set-ups whilst benefiting from Paiste’s legendary consistency.
Read the review: Paiste PST X Splash Stacks review
3. Sabian FRX
We say: The Frequency Reduced FRX cymbals are a real departure for Sabian and could be a godsend for drummers who find themselves in situations where a lower dynamic is called for.
Read the review: Sabian FRX review
2. Meinl Artist Concept Stacks
We say: There's something for everyone within the Artist Concept Models range, and while some might be a serious outlay, it's quality and value across the board.
Winner: Zildjian K Sweet Collection
We say: These cymbals bridge the gap between Zildjian’s classic K and more modern A series. They are highly musical, dynamic and, above all, versatile instruments. Prepare to be converted.
Read the review: Zildjian K Sweet Collection review