The stars' favourite music software
What's on your hard drive?
While MusicRadar is always keen to take a tour round a pro’s studio, we’re well aware that many contemporary producers are now primarily software-based.
With this in mind, our friends at Computer Music magazine are frequently asking artists to name their absolute favourite music software, and if you click on, you’ll find a regularly updated gallery that contains links to their responses.
Note that the artists/producers are listed in alphabetical order (either the first letter of the band name or the artist’s surname).
Carl Craig's favourite music software
The Detroit techno legend talks Maschine, Traktor, Logic and more.
Lee Curtiss's favourite music software
The Detroit party boy on the tools behind his deep house and techno tracks.
John Digweed & Nick Muir's favourite music software
The prog house icon and his studio partner on their hard drive essentials.
Dirty Vegas's favourite music software
The house trio's Paul Harris and Ben Harris tell us about their tools.
Addison Groove's favourite music software
The UK-based juke junkie gives us his top five list.
Paul Hartnoll's favourite music software
The Orbital man picks his DAWs and plug-ins of choice.
Steve Lawler's favourite music software
The house DJ/producer shows you his desktop.
London Elektricity's favourite music software
What's on The Hospital Records boss's hard drive?
Meat Katie's favourite music software
What's on the party-starting breakbeat guru's hard disk?
Modeselektor's favourite music software
Step inside the genre-crushing Berlin-based duo's applications folder.
Plastician's favourite music software
The London boy on his top dubstep/grime production tools.
Siriusmo's favourite music software
The genre-hopping producer's most-loved virtual tools.
Stanton Warriors' favourite music software
Breakbeat maestros Dominic Butler and Mark Yardley discuss their setup.
Riva Starr's favourite music software
Which five pieces of software does this exuberant, wobble-centric bootlegger favour for producing?
Claude VonStroke's favourite music software
The dirtybird boss on his top house-building tools.
Benji Vaughan's favourite music software
The psytrance sorcerer's recommendations.
Jody Wisternoff's favourite music software
The prog house icon's top applications and plug-ins.