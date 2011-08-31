Siriusmo's favourite music software

“As well as working with lots of software synths and effects to make my tracks, I always think it’s a good idea to add some real-life flavour. In my case I often record an old crappy drum set, or other noises around me. Once that’s done, I cut it and put it in the Battery sampler for fast access. The software is brilliant for that.”

Siriusmo’s two-part Pearls & Embarrassments: 2000-2010 is out now.

www.modeselektor.com

