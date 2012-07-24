Jody Wisternoff's favourite music software

“Ableton is almost as fine an invention as the wheel! It has clawed its way to the top for me. When I first discovered it, it was potentially incredible but didn’t really work - it was a little bit clunky and slow.

“Now, Ableton rocks my world. I love the ease of pitching audio up and down - it’s almost like a visual sample editor mixed with a sequencer. The accuracy of the Elastic Audio engine is wicked as well.”

Read more: NI Komplete Audio 2

Read Ableton Live 8 review