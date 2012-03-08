Riva Starr's favourite music software

"When I got Ableton for the first time a few years ago, my life really changed. The easy ways to manipulate audio are gold for me, and working while I'm touring also helps me to keep my ideas and productions going.

"I don't mind at all about the 'not perfect' audio quality as I ReWire it with Logic. In fact, Logic's Enveloper and Bitcrusher are my secret weapons. Shhhhhh…"

Read more: NI Komplete Audio 2

Read the Ableton Live 8 review