London Elektricity's favourite music software

“I used this to build a library of breaks for my new album, Yikes!. When it came along, it was a gift from God. You can replace the kick or snare in a break and keep the rest. That’s right - you can keep the atmosphere and ghosts and hi-hats/percussion from your old break and replace the fuzzy old kicks and snares with big, fat shiny ones. It rocks!”

Meteorites, the second single from London Elektricity’s forthcoming album Yikes!, is out now.

