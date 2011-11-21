Modeselektor's favourite music software

“Max/MSP is an object-oriented programming language. It sounds difficult and it is difficult. But you never stop learning! At the end of the ‘90s, some sunny boys and girls from California programmed a live looping tool. This tool is still our live tool now!

Our best friend Sascha Ring - aka Apparat - developed it with us in the early years of the new millennium. Back then we also used Cycling 74’s Pluggo plug-in in nearly every track. This was programmed in Max/MSP, too.”

