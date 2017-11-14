Prestige announces Troubadour RS guitar

Prestige has unveiled the Troubadour RS, a single-pickup version of the existing Troubadour, which was launched in 2015.

The Troubadour RS features a Canadian maple top, ebony fingerboard, and solid mahogany body and neck, with satin/matt black finish and three-ply cream binding.

Pickup options include the Seymour Duncan Pegasus bridge pickup, or a Seymour Duncan Custom Shop ’78 Custom bridge pickup, with push/pull coil-split on the tone control.

The Troubadour RS will be available for $999, with the ’78 Custom version weighing in at $1,199. Visit Prestige Guitars for more info.