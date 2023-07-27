"This disgusting world broke her and kept on breaking her": Stars pay tribute to Sinead O'Connor, who has died aged 56

Stars from around the music world and beyond have been paying tribute to Sinead O'Connor, whose shocking death at the age of 56 was announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Irish singer's family wrote: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time." No cause of death has been announced.

O'Connor rose to prominence in the late 80s. 1987's debut album The Lion And The Cobra received critical acclaim and featured breakthrough hit Mandinka.

Her 1990 follow-up album I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got cemented her status, featuring a starkly arranged cover of Prince's Nothing Compare 2 U. The track was a smash-hit single worldwide, reaching number 1 in the UK, US, most of Europe and beyond.

In total. O'Connor released 10 studio albums, before retiring from recording in 2014.

O'Connor suffered a devastating loss in January 2022, when her 17-year old son Shane was found dead after being reported missing. At the time she wrote, "the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Tributes to Sinead O'Connor

