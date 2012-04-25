Meat Katie's favourite music software

“I’ve always been a fan of distortion, even back when I was a bass player in a skate punk band. I loved using fuzzboxes, but since I’ve become an electronic producer, I’ve found it difficult to find a decent plug-in.

The Decapitator does the job really well as it gives a nice tight edge, plus it’s more than capable of demolishing your sounds, if that’s what’s required. I used it on the bassline of my most recent single Momento with just a little mid-range EQ, and it sounds huge.”

