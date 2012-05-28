Benji Vaughan's favourite music software

“The genius interface makes this synth a joy to use. I find many soft synths so uncreative. Nothing kills the feeling of being creative for me more than scrolling though presets on a synth, and so many of the interfaces are too complicated.

“Circle is the opposite. It works beautifully and invites you to be creative. It tends to need a bit of processing to bring the sound to life, but it’s my go-to synth at the moment as I can think of a sound and design it in five minutes. That’s how your workflow should be, I think.”

