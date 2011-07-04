Steve Lawler's favourite music software

“This is a powerful little tool for coming up with techy rhythms and randomisations. If you’re playing around with it and it drops something very strange on you, you can then dissect it and take away just the small intricate sounds/parts that you want. After that, you can add onboard FX and move the sound pattern around to create some very interesting ideas. MicroTonic has a unique sound - very synthetic and futuristic. It’s a must for any techno or dubstep producer.”

