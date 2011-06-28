Carl Craig's favourite music software

“Omnisphere has wonderful versions of the classic synths but also all these amazing pad sounds - it’s a really great instrument. It may well be the best, simplest plug-in I’ve come across. It’s got sounds for everything and all you have to do is put them through an external processor and make them something totally new.”

Read Spectrasonics Omnisphere 1.5 review

The Planet-E compilation 20 F@#&ING Years - We Ain’t Dead Yet is out now

www.carlcraig.net

