John Digweed & Nick Muir's favourite music software

“Rekordbox really makes the CDJ 2000s tick. It allows you to organise your playlists, quantise tracks, set hot cues and tag tracks on your laptop before loading them onto an SD card to play out. The looping is super-tight and the search is really fast. It’s changed the way I play and organise my music.”John Digweed and Nick Muir’s new track 30 Northeast is out now.

www.johndigweed.com

Liked this? Now read: Siriusmo's favourite music software

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube