John Digweed & Nick Muir's favourite music software
Ableton Live
“Ableton has made my life on the road so much better! I use it to work on loops and basic track groove ideas, which I send over to Nick for when we’re working on a new track or remix. I also use Ableton for my weekly Transitions radio show, which is broadcast in over 45 countries. It allows me to be very creative with my mixes and editing - I can put those ten-hour flights to far better use now!”
Native Instruments Reaktor
“Reaktor is a number of years old now and I am fairly new to the program, but having it is like being a kid in a toy factory. It’s a graphic modular system in which you can design and build any type of music-making or -mangling electronic instrument. It has a database of thousands of instruments that you can download and explore. It’s insane!”
Camel Audio CamelPhat
“I’m a fan of Camel Audio’s stuff - CamelPhat in particular. It’s a great tool for taking raw sounds and injecting them with character. You have to watch that your material doesn’t start to sound brittle when you’re working with digital sources and CamelPhat is great for rubbing down the clean edges in a musically satisfying way. It’s got balls.”
Arturia Moog Modular V
“Nick and I will never own the analogue original of one of these, so to be able to experiment with the software emulation is marvellous. There are enough sonic possibilities to keep us going for several lifetimes. I don’t think the sound is drastically different from the original - they are comparable at the very least.”
Pioneer Rekordbox 1.5
“Rekordbox really makes the CDJ 2000s tick. It allows you to organise your playlists, quantise tracks, set hot cues and tag tracks on your laptop before loading them onto an SD card to play out. The looping is super-tight and the search is really fast. It’s changed the way I play and organise my music.”John Digweed and Nick Muir’s new track 30 Northeast is out now.
