The best music tech gear of the year: 2013

Although a majority of hi-tech musicians are now producing their music 'in the box' using a DAW and plugins, at the start of the year it felt like hardware releases were the ones that were firing producers' imaginations.

The 2013 Winter NAMM show was full of new synths, and it seemed that all anyone could talk about was the analogue revival.

But then the software companies struck back. We witnessed major updates to just about all of the big-name DAWs - some of which were long-awaited, to say the least - and new application-specific controllers for some of them, too.

All of which adds up to a year that's been stuffed with great new gear, the best of which we're going to celebrate right here. As usual, we've divided our awards into categories, some of which were extremely hotly contested.

So, if you want to know about the best DAWs, plugins, synths, controllers, iOS apps and other products of 2013, read on...