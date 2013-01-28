NAMM 2013: the best new music tech gear

In music technology terms, Winter NAMM 2013 was the show at which analogue synths came right back to the fore. Whether you want to spend a few hundred quid or several thousand, there’ll be a new one to tempt you this year.

Squelchy-sounding keyboards didn’t hog all of the limelight, though: you couldn’t move for MIDI controllers in Anaheim and, predictably enough, hardware that integrates tightly with the iPad was also popular.

Here’s our pick of the best music tech products from NAMM 2013. We’ll see you for more new hardware and software at Musikmesse 2013 in April.