Should I upgrade to Maschine 2.0?

The second full version of Native Instruments’ powerful “Groove Production Studio” is here at last, bringing with it a completely redesigned interface, a whole new audio engine, a lengthy list of enhancements and new features, and a very serious new hardware controller option.

Newcomers to Maschine will have no say in which version of the software they get with their chosen hardware package after November 1, when 2.0 is unleashed, but what about veteran users? At €99, is this an upgrade worth forking out for? That’s the question we're going to answer here, but before we start, there are a couple of things you should know.

First, Maschine 2.0 works in exactly the same way with all versions of the Maschine hardware, from the original Maschine, through Mk II and Mikro, all the way up to the new Maschine Studio, so your choice of controller need have no bearing on your decision.

Second, following on from the inclusion of Massive with v1.8, Maschine 2.0 bundles in an impressive trio of NI plugins: Solid Bus Comp (an SSL-style bus compressor); Scarbee Mk I (a sampled electric piano running in Kontakt Player); and Prism (a synth running in Reaktor Player). If that hasn’t already got you reaching for your PayPal account, read on…