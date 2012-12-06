The best music tech gear of the year: 2012

While you’ll probably get more music made if you close your eyes and ears to the numerous new DAWs, synths, effects, controllers, monitors and apps being released every month, we all know that gear-lust is part of the fun.

2012 has seen some cracking launches in all of these departments. Some have sought to emulate classics from the past; others have released enhanced versions of existing products; and the bravest of the developers and manufacturers have sought to bring something entirely new to the table.

We have evidence of all of these strategies in our round-up of the best music tech gear of 2012. We’ve studied the last year’s worth of reviews on MusicRadar to come up with a definitive list of recommendations.

Of course, you’ll have your own view on what history should show as 2012’s most essential kit, and we encourage you to share your thoughts. For now, though, here are MusicRadar’s picks.