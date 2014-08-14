In pictures: Perc's bedroom studio

Since setting up his Perc Trax label in 2004, Ali Wells, aka Perc, has earned a reputation as one of the UK’s finest purveyors of dark, mesmeric techno.

His 2011 debut album, Wicker & Steel, gained him numerous plaudits and converts well beyond the usual underground techno circles, establishing Wells as an in-demand remixer, DJ and live performer in the process.

Meanwhile, this year’s stunning, politically-charged follow-up The Power and the Glory has cemented his reputation as one of the most exciting names in British dance music.

With the album’s worldwide tour and various launch parties all but dispensed with, Future Music made the trek up to a leafy part of North London to meet Ali in his studio and discuss its contents.