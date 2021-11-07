More

Get ahead of Black Friday with $50 off this Squier Classic Vibe '60s Strat

Get yourself a lot of guitar for $399

(Image credit: Fender)

The Squier Classic Vibe series has become a byword for value in electric guitars with specs that actually make these instruments rivals to some of Fender's own models. This '60s Stratocaster is no exception and with $50 off at Sweetwater, it feels like the Black Friday guitar deals have started to land early.

The Olympic White finish here is exclusive to Sweetwater in the US too – making this an even more special buy. 

Squier Classic Vibe '60s Stratocaster: was $449, now $399 at Sweetwater
Get a classic Stratocaster deal this Black Friday with a special finish in Olympic White and vintage-style pickups and tremolo. Classic Vibe Squiers are rarely on sale so grab this while you can! 

Along with a trio of alnico Fender-designed single-coil pickups and a vintage-style synchronised tremolo to capture a range of classic Strat tones from Hendrix to Gilmour and John Mayer, this model includes a bone nut to enhance resonance.

A comfortable C-shape neck widens the appeal, while the mint-green pickguard here adds to the vintage vibe that harks back to the Strat's golden era. 

(Image credit: Fender)
(Image credit: Fender)

The Classic Vibe range is a premium Squier series and a great option for new players who want to invest in a guitar they can go the distance with, but this is a well-appointed Strat for anyone. From modders to players that just want a superb example of a classic model at a great price.

Sweetwater even goes the extra step to give players the option of picking out the exact guitar you want – and even states the weight of each one. 

For more great offers, be sure to check our guides to the best Black Friday music deals and Sweetwater Black Friday deals

