The 9 best outboard and FX of 2015

Our verdict

“Scooper is a decidedly digital effect that takes the Scatter effect found on the TR-8 as its starting point and combines it with an audio looper. The basic workflow consists of capturing an audio loop and then playing it back with rhythmic glitching courtesy of the Scatter engine.

“The latest update adds an overdub feature, but this doesn't get away from the fact that only what is recorded gets processed. A fully live glitch/scatter processor would perhaps have been more useful for some.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Scooper

