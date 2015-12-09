The 9 best outboard and FX of 2015
9. Roland Aira Scooper
Our verdict
“Scooper is a decidedly digital effect that takes the Scatter effect found on the TR-8 as its starting point and combines it with an audio looper. The basic workflow consists of capturing an audio loop and then playing it back with rhythmic glitching courtesy of the Scatter engine.
“The latest update adds an overdub feature, but this doesn't get away from the fact that only what is recorded gets processed. A fully live glitch/scatter processor would perhaps have been more useful for some.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Scooper
8. Roland Aira Torcido
Our verdict
“Distortion is one area where tastes and flavour vary quite heavily, so, in sonic terms at least, Torcido is potentially competing against a plethora of guitar pedals (that may be considerably cheaper).”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Torcido
7. Roland Aira Bitrazer
Our verdict
“The Bitrazer is a bit-rate and sample-rate reducer combined with a resonant filter. There is something decidedly counterintuitive about a high-quality audio engine such as this being used to emulate low-res digital conversion.
“That being said, it does the job pretty well, and works particularly nicely on drums. As before, you can roll your own variations via software - though, we wonder if this particular effect really warrants its own hardware variant in the range.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Bitrazer
6. Roland Aira Demora
Our verdict
“The Demora is a solid and flexible delay effect. But, it isn't cheap. In its factory-state this is a very clean-sounding digital delay.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland Aira Demora
5. Moog Minifooger Flange
Our verdict
“While the MF Flange is one of Moog's tamer offerings, it offers some of the lushest analogue flange tones we've heard in quite some time – well worth a try.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Minifooger Flange
4. Boss SY-300
Our verdict
“For guitarists seeking to occupy keyboard ground, soundtrack artistes looking for an immediately accessible sonic palette or anyone interested in expanding the sonic scope of their instrument, the Boss SY-300 marks a giant leap forward for guitar-synth kind.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Boss SY-300
3. Drawmer 1973 FET Compressor
Our verdict
“An awesome bit of hardware. With bullet-proof build quality and intuitive control, it's a no-brainer.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drawmer 1973 FET Compressor
2. Moog Minifooger Chorus
Our verdict
“Gives traditional chorus effects a firm kick in the posterior.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Moog Minifooger Chorus
1. Rupert Neve Shelford series
Our verdict
“Stylish, awesome analogue circuitry with quite possibly the fattest mic pre you'll ever encounter.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rupert Neve Shelford series
