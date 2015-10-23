SampleRadar: 316 free UK garage samples

With the '90s revival in full swing (so we're told) now seems like a good time to cast our ears back to the sound of UK garage.

This instalment of SampleRadar is devoted to it, with beats, basses and synths all awaiting your attention.

What you need to know

The dub drums samples are divided into five folders: 128, 130, 132, 136 and 142bpm.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The UK garage samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Beat 128bpm

Bass 130bpm

Synth pad 142bpm

UK garage samples: click to download

UK garage samples (246MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub