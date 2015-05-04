New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2015)
MeldaProduction MDrumLeveler
It's been a busy month for music tech gear and we've got a gallery packed with new reviews of synths, hardware, plugins, DAWs and interfaces - all of which have been subjected to our rigorous testing process.
All of the reviews in this gallery were originally published in Future Music or Computer Music magazine and featured on the site in the last month.
"Surprisingly creative once set up, and great on drum kit recordings, MDrumLeveler offers a new approach to dynamics."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MDrumLeveler review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Korg MS-20M kit
"The MS-20 sound with expanded CV capabilities, FM, sync, filter switch and PWM input. Get one!"
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg MS-20M kit review
BUY: Korg MS-20M kit currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann
US: Full Compass
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
HoRNet Multicomp Plus
"Not a perfect plugin, but Multicomp Plus has a charm and character of its own that's earned it a spot in our plugins folder."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet Multicomp Plus review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
u-he Presswerk
"Presswerk is a veritable playground of analogue-style compression, with a fabulous sound and insane attention to detail."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: u-he Presswerk review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Spitfire Audio The Grange
"Ultimately, what The Grange lacks in customisation and detail, it more than makes up for with its stunning, unique sound and the unquestionable cachet of its three stars."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Spitfire Audio The Grange review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Acoustica Mixcraft Pro Studio 7
"The included plugins may be a mixed bag, but Mixcraft 7 is a capable DAW that gives the pricier competition a run for its money."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Acoustica Mixcraft Pro Studio 7 review
BUY: Acoustica Mixcraft Pro Studio 7 currently available from:
US: Sweetwater
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Max For Cats Oscillot
"A synth with huge DIY potential with expansive options down the line."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Max For Cats Oscillot review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
AudioThing Phase Motion
"Cheap and cheerful, Phase Motion sounds the business, boasts a decent feature set and couldn't be easier to get to grips with."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AudioThing Phase Motion review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
UVI BeatHawk
"BeatHawk is an enjoyable, efficient and productive musical scratchpad that's certainly worth four quid."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: UVI BeatHawk review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
PSP Audioware TripleMeter
"The new features absolutely justify the price increase from 2Meters, making it less a 'passive' device than before and thus a significantly more useful one."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware TripleMeter review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Rogue Amoeba Audio Hijack 3
"While there are other, cheaper ways to achieve much of the same functionality, Audio Hijack 3's self-contained power and convenience can't be denied."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rogue Amoeba Audio Hijack 3 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Alto Professional Live 802
"Feature packed and excellent value, the Live 802 is ideal for small live set-ups."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Alto Professional Live 802 review
BUY: Alto Professional Live 802 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
Akai RPM800 monitors
"Akai have delivered a set of monitors that offer plenty of bang for the buck and look good too."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai RPM800 monitors review
BUY: Akai RPM800 monitors currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Full Compass
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
Eiosis AirEQ Premium
"This is a great sounding EQ with an enormous range of tone-shaping possibilities."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eiosis AirEQ Premium review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
M-Audio HDH50
"With the impressive HDH50s M-Audio align themselves with the likes of AKG and Sennheiser."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: M-Audio HDH50 review
BUY: M-Audio HDH50 currently available from:
UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
PSP Audioware L'otary
"If you need the sound of a real Leslie on a regular basis, this is essential. And even if you don't, it's still highly recommended as a characterful effect in its own right."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware L'otary review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Softube Mutronics Mutator
"A spot-on software version of a hardware legend, Mutator does everything its inspiration does... but not a lot more."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Softube Mutronics Mutator review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Livid Instruments DS1
"Small, well-made and perfectly functional, the DS1 is a solid mix controller, particularly if there's a script available for your DAW."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Livid Instruments DS1 review
BUY: Livid Instruments DS1 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Unfiltered Audio Sandman
"An entertaining, live-centric effect that's priced to move, Sandman will delight all but the most curmudgeonly knob-tweakers."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Unfiltered Audio Sandman review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Tascam US-2x2
"Rugged design matched to an immediate, plug-and-play interface - what's not to like?"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tascam US-2x2 review
BUY: Tascam US-2x2 currently available from:
UK: Thomann | Gear4Music
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 291)
Decksaver Ableton Push cover
"While its £40 retail price may put off those on a budget, many will appreciate the security this product provides."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Decksaver Ableton Push cover review
BUY: Decksaver Ableton Push cover currently available from:
UK: Thomann
US: Sweetwater | Full Compass
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 291)