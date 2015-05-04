New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (May 2015)

It's been a busy month for music tech gear and we've got a gallery packed with new reviews of synths, hardware, plugins, DAWs and interfaces - all of which have been subjected to our rigorous testing process.

All of the reviews in this gallery were originally published in Future Music or Computer Music magazine and featured on the site in the last month.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Surprisingly creative once set up, and great on drum kit recordings, MDrumLeveler offers a new approach to dynamics."

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: MeldaProduction MDrumLeveler review

(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)