Decksaver Ableton Push cover review

Decksaver for Push, a protective cover for Ableton's flagship hardware controller, is a single piece of transparent polycarbonate designed to protect the controller "from damaging elements such as smoke, liquid and accidental impact" when not in use.

"Recesses on the back even allow access to Push's connections and power button while safeguarded"

In practice, the sleek cover is simple but effective, fitting snugly over Push exactly as you'd expect. Recesses on the back even allow access to Push's connections and power button while safeguarded.

Studio-dwellers are bound to appreciate the shelter against everyday knocks, scrapes, bumps, spillages, dust and grime; the touring user can now bundle the shielded controller into a bag or case without fear of breakage.

While its £40 retail price may put off those on a budget (we would've appreciated some kind of cover for Push's base, too), many will appreciate the security this product provides - and, as owners will agree, Push is an investment well worth protecting.