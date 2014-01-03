New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2014)

Every month, MusicRadar's sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music publish reviews of the best new music tech gear.

In this gallery we've brought together all the music-making hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plugin and synth reviews posted throughout December.

All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 198/199 and Future Music issue 272/273, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Perhaps the most powerful audio manipulation/repair software we've used, RX 3 is a must-have for serious producers."

5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: iZotope RX 3

(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)

