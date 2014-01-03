New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (January 2014)
iZotope RX 3
Every month, MusicRadar's sister magazines Computer Music and Future Music publish reviews of the best new music tech gear.
In this gallery we've brought together all the music-making hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plugin and synth reviews posted throughout December.
All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 198/199 and Future Music issue 272/273, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Perhaps the most powerful audio manipulation/repair software we've used, RX 3 is a must-have for serious producers."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: iZotope RX 3
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
Sony SpectraLayers Pro 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Despite powerful layered spectral editing tools and better performance, version 2 doesn't move the application on that far."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sony SpectraLayers Pro 2
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
Virsyn Cube Synth
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A synth of serious importance - both musical and academic - this is up there with Animoog and Nave, even if it is a bit bewildering at times."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Virsyn Cube Synth
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
Native Instruments Kinetic Metal
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fascinating, fun and incredibly addictive sonic resource that would make a great addition to any sound designer's Kontakt library."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Kinetic Metal
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
Sugar Bytes WOW2 for iPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Apart from the fact that it's not running as a plugin within a DAW, the iPad version of WOW is even better than its desktop counterpart. iPad musos, this is a must!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes WOW2 for iPad
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
Sample Logic Impakt
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A very professional ROMpler for very professional producers at a very professional price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sample Logic Impakt
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
Arturia MicroBrute
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A fine-sounding and flexible synth in a small, but highly useable package."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia MicroBrute
(Reviewed in Future Music 273)
Lindell Audio 18Xs MkII
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A simple design offering stunning quality and creativity across an huge range of applications."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Lindell Audio 18Xs MkII
(Reviewed in Future Music 273)
Waldorf Pulse 2 Synthesizer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A huge improvement on the classic original Pulse, at a great price. In a word - killer!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waldorf Pulse 2 Synthesizer
(Reviewed in Future Music 273)
Sonic Couture Geosonics
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The planet's furthest flung corners are now yours to configure into sound."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Couture Geosonics
(Reviewed in Future Music 273)
Equator D8
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A well-balanced studio monitor with nicely focused imaging and midrange."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Equator D8
(Reviewed in Future Music 273)
DPA d:vote 4099 and MMC2011 microphones
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"While these mics are undoubtedly small in stature, their performance is truly professional and the above average prices are more than justified by the quality of sound on offer."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: DPA d:vote 4099 and MMC2011 microphones
Arturia KeyLab 49
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A couple of hardware gripes aside, Analog Lab now has 'grown up' controllers to drive it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Arturia KeyLab 49
(Reviewed in Future Music 273)
Novation Launchpad Mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A hugely flexible device with bonus points for the quality of Novation's documentation and support."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Novation Launchpad Mini
(Reviewed in Future Music 273)
Sonic Couture Konkrete Drums 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Intuitive, fun, great-sounding and flexible, this library is as close as it gets to indispensable."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sonic Couture Konkrete Drums 3
(Reviewed in Future Music 273)
FXpansion BFD3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Setting a new standard in its field, BFD3 is the ultimate virtual acoustic drum system - we honestly couldn't be more impressed."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FXpansion BFD3
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
Cakewalk Sonar X3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It may be largely more of the same, but Sonar X3 is the best version of Cakewalk's absurdly powerful, well-stocked DAW yet."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Cakewalk Sonar X3
(Reviewed in Computer Music 199)
