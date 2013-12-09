Sample Logic Impakt review

20GB of orchestral and world percussion samples (recorded on the scoring stage at Skywalker Sound, no less) have gone into the creation of this gargantuan collection - dubbed Impakt - of 850 instruments and multis from one of the best soundware developers in the world.

Although you do get all the raw material to play with (timpani, vibraphone, marimba, cajon, etc), the vast majority of the library comprises heavily (ie, beyond the point of recognition) "morphed" variations thereon. Many of these are percussive in nature but wholly otherwordly, while the rest take in atmospherics, sequences, melodic instruments, pads, loops and so on.

If there's a theme throughout, it's big, shiny noises of a largely cinematic nature, and Sample Logic's superb scripted Kontakt interface (as used in several of their libraries) gives access to a broad array of fully editable effects and performance tools that exponentially expand the depth of each and every instrument.