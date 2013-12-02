New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2013)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Combining intuitive convolution with old-school algorithmic controls, IQ-Reverb sounds gorgeous and is well priced."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HOFA Plugins IQ-Reverb review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
Waves RS56
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A hard-hitting alternative to your Pultec emulations, the RS56 suffers only from its archaically restricted frequency settings."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves RS56 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
CME Xkey
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A stylish, full-featured MIDI keyboard that plays very well, fits in a (large) laptop bag and comes in at a price that is very reasonable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: CME Xkey review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
Togu Audio Line TAL-BassLine-101
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"TAL-BassLine-101 is the most convincing virtual SH-101 yet - if that's the sound you're after, this is the synth to get."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Togu Audio Line TAL-BassLine-101 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
Sugar Bytes WOW2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Even better than the original, WOW2 is a versatile, highly controllable analogue- style filter plugin par excellence."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sugar Bytes WOW2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
Native Instruments Maschine Studio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Maschine 2.0 is the bomb with any controller, but if you can afford it, Maschine Studio is the one to go for."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Maschine Studio review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
HoRNet TrackShaper
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"TrackShaper is a useful and cheap tool for getting good demo mixes together quickly - just don't expect miracles."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HoRNet TrackShaper review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
Native Instruments Drumlab
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Drumlab squarely hits the sweet spot between sonic flexibility and ease of use, and the source sounds, though low in number, are superb."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Drumlab review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
Impact Soundworks Juggernaut
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It might not boast the most extensive sample set we've ever heard, but what it has sounds very good."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Impact Soundworks Juggernaut review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
Nord Lead 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Gripes aside, the NL4 sounds superb and offers some indispensable new features."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nord Lead 4 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
Toontrack Rock! EZX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Big, bombastic and beautifully produced, this is a must-have for EZdrummer users, and worth a serious look even from Superior Drummers."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Toontrack Rock! EZX review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)
Warm Audio TB12 Tone Beast
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With a large variety of tones and multiple input types, it expands your possibilities at a bargain price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Warm Audio TB12 Tone Beast review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
Brainworx ENGL Amplifier Plug-Ins Bundle
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Look beyond the presets and these are two amps with flexible, if aggressive personalities."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Brainworx ENGL Amplifier Plug-Ins Bundle review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
Genelec M Series Monitors
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great new design that makes Genelecs more affordable without compromising the sound."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Genelec M Series Monitors review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
Meinl Laptop Table
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Meinl hasn't skimped on quality here, and that is reflected in its hefty price tag."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Meinl Laptop Table review
Korg Kross 61
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A feature-packed and great- sounding board that lacks real-time performance/editing controls."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Korg Kross 61 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
Elysia xfilter 500
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An original modern slice of EQ for mixing and tracking with a serious amount of range and flexibility."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Elysia xfilter 500 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
Native Instruments Kontrol X1 Mk2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An excellent update to the X1 that makes a great partner for Traktor Pro."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Native Instruments Kontrol X1 Mk2 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
Shure GLXD24/SM58
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A simple but well spec'd Shure system for semi-pro to basic pro level at a reasonable price."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Shure GLXD24/SM58 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
NI Traktor DJ Cable
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It is well built, and by God it works! But - of course - there are cheaper alternatives available."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NI Traktor DJ Cable review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
AKG K712 Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A pair of great mix headphones. Light, airy, comfortable and expertly put together."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AKG K712 Pro review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
NAD Viso HP50
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A comfortable fit, attention to detail and a surprisingly clear sound stage. We suggest you get your hands on some NADs."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: NAD Viso HP50 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 272)
D16 Group Sigmund
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Perhaps a new benchmark for delays, Sigmund offers a broad range of effects, sounds brilliant and is easy to use."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: D16 Group Sigmund review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
u-he Satin
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A stunningly realistic and surprisingly creative tape emulation at a price that makes it nothing short of essential."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: u-he Satin review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
Amaranth Audio Cycle
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An unashamedly digital instrument based on a new synthesis technique, Cycle will reward the patience it takes to master it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Amaranth Audio Cycle review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)
Blue Cat Audio MB-7 Mixer 2.0
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Still a very useful and inspiring multiband processor, but MB-7 2.0's biggest selling point is its brilliant VST plugin hosting."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Cat Audio MB-7 Mixer 2.0 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music 198)