New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (December 2013)

MusicRadar's sister magazines Guitarist, Computer Music, Total Guitar, Rhythm and Future Music review the best new music tech gear on a monthly basis.

In this gallery we've brought together all the music-making hardware, app, DAW, DJ gear, plug-in and synth reviews posted throughout November.

Read more: NI Komplete Audio 2

All of the gear featured in this gallery was originally reviewed in Computer Music issue 197/198 and Future Music issue 271/272, or by MusicRadar's own reviews team.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Combining intuitive convolution with old-school algorithmic controls, IQ-Reverb sounds gorgeous and is well priced."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: HOFA Plugins IQ-Reverb review

(Reviewed in Computer Music 197)