New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2015)
AKG D12 VR
Once again the expert reviews writers on our sister publications Computer Music, Future Music and Rhythm have been hard at work bringing you the best independent reviews of music tech gear.
Browse the gallery to see the latest DAW, plugin, virtual instrument, synth, interface and other music tech product reviews. Every review featured in this gallery originally appeared in the above magazines' pages and was published on the site in the last month. Things kick off below with the AKG D12 VR drum mic...
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Nicely built, straight-forward in use and designed to craft great sound."
4 out of 5
AKG D12 VR review
Prodipe Studio Monitors Pro 6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"All told they're not without limitations, but at just over £250 a pair, these monitors will no doubt find their niche."
3.5 out of 5
Prodipe Studio Monitors Pro 6 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 289)
AKG D40
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The D40 will deliver come what may no matter how noisy, crowded and sweaty the stage is."
4 out of 5
AKG D40 review
New Sonic Arts Vice
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A rewarding, fun and easy loop slicer that has a few rough edges and missing essentials, but comes in at a fair price."
3.5 out of 5
New Sonic Arts Vice review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
DMG Audio Essence
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The current state of the art in de-essing, Essence is another stunning plugin from a developer who can seemingly do no wrong."
5 out of 5
DMG Audio Essence review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Sugar Bytes Looperator
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Too well designed, useful and sonically impressive to warrant a lower score, but not the most original-sounding plugin."
4.5 out of 5
Sugar Bytes Looperator review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Korg ARP Odyssey
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"This compact new Odyssey captures the mojo and sound of the original(s) and the inclusion of all three filters, Drive and MIDI/USB enhances its appeal further. ARP is back!"
4.5 out of 5
Korg ARP Odyssey review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 291)
Arturia V Collection 4
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With 12 synths and keyboards included, plus Spark 2, you'd be hard pressed to find a more powerful or better-value instrument collection."
4.5 out of 5
Arturia V Collection 4 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Korg SQ-1 Sequencer
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Plenty of functionality in a compact, cheap and portable battery-powered package."
4.5 out of 5
Korg SQ-1 Sequencer review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
Glitchmachines Cataract
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Add a point or two to the score if 'extreme' is your scene, but otherwise check the audio demos first."
3.5 out of 5
Glitchmachines Cataract review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Roland SBX-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A flexible and useful unit but perhaps Roland limit its appeal due to their chosen price point."
3.5 out of 5
Roland SBX-1 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
Wolfgang Palm PPG WaveMapper 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Palm's best yet, WaveMapper 2 is immensely powerful, hugely enjoyable to use and truly unique."
4.5 out of 5
Wolfgang Palm PPG WaveMapper 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Acustica Audio Titanium
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An expertly crafted multiband compressor with the inclusion of one- and two-band versions coming as a very welcome bonus."
4.5 out of 5
Acustica Audio Titanium review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Magix Music Maker 2015 Premium
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An utterly risible effort, this dire DAW is one of the worst pieces of music-making software we've ever encountered."
1 out of 5
Magix Music Maker 2015 Premium review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
XILS-lab Vocoder 5000
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Vocoder 5000 is the best-sounding software vocoder around, but it's a real CPU guzzler and takes a while to learn. Not for the faint-hearted!"
4.5 out of 5
XILS-lab Vocoder 5000 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Sonokinetic Capriccio
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Epic and enormous, Capriccio is a masterpiece."
5 out of 5
Sonokinetic Capriccio review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
ProjectSAM Orchestral Essentials 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"For big, rich orchestrals in a hurry, there's plenty to recommend here to those on a relaxed budget."
4 out of 5
ProjectSAM Orchestral Essentials 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Native Instruments Session Guitarist - Strummed Acoustic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Strummed Acoustic sounds superb, plays easily and boasts a high level of flexibility (and, consequently, longevity) thanks to its seamless pattern and chord changing. Recommended."
4 out of 5
Native Instruments Session Guitarist - Strummed Acoustic review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
Cakewalk Sonar Platinum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Time will tell if the new Membership scheme will fly, but Sonar remains one of the most powerful DAWs available on Windows."
4.5 out of 5
Cakewalk Sonar Platinum review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
PreSonus AudioBox iTwo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Ultimately, the iTwo is an unremarkable, workmanlike interface that sounds good and comes in at a reasonable price."
3.5 out of 5
PreSonus AudioBox iTwo review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
MunroSonic Egg 150 Monitoring System
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"These are serious contenders for the best monitors in their price range, and perhaps even beyond."
5 out of 5
MunroSonic Egg 150 Monitoring System review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
Future Moments MicSwap Pro
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A useful, well-produced app, MicSwap Pro impressed us more than we expected it to."
3.5 out of 5
Future Moments MicSwap Pro review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 215)
UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt Quad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A great choice for UAD enthusiasts who need plenty of processing at the production and mix stages."
4.5 out of 5
UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt Quad review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
Toontrack Made Of Metal EZX
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Toontrack has no shortage of metal sounds in its catalogue, each one produced by world-class people, but think of this as an extra palette. Of course you'll need EZdrummer 2 to run it, but at £50, it's almost robbery."
5 out of 5
Toontrack Made Of Metal EZX review
Air Music Technology Advance Music Production Suite
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"It lacks a little of Komplete's 'edge', but Advance is a nice concept and great value."
4 out of 5
Air Music Technology Advance Music Production Suite review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"An awesome bit of hardware. With bullet-proof build quality and intuitive control, it's a no-brainer."
5 out of 5
Drawmer 1973 FET Compressor review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
Roland JD-Xi
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The JD-Xi's feature-set, versatility and sound quality are unrivalled at this price point. What's not to like!"
5 out of 5
Roland JD-Xi review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
touchAble 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The new touches make the third gen of touchAble an all-round winner."
4.5 out of 5
touchAble 3 review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
PreSonus AudioBox iTwo Studio Recording Kit
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"If you want a quick and easy start in computer-based recording you'll find it in this competitively-priced package."
3.5 out of 5
PreSonus AudioBox iTwo Studio Recording Kit review
(Reviewed in Future Music issue 290)
iZotope Iris 2
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"With its refocus on conventional synth-like behaviour, Iris 2 is an even more powerful instrument than its awesome predecessor."
5 out of 5
iZotope Iris 2 review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Tracktion Master Mix
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"Fuss-free, intuitive and sonically impressive, Master Mix wholly deserves resurrection, still holding its own in 2015."
4 out of 5
Tracktion Master Mix review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)
Tone2 UltraSpace
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"A reverb with a few tricks up its sleeve, UltraSpace isn't going to change the world, but it makes some interesting sounds and comes in at a fair price."
3.5 out of 5
Tone2 UltraSpace review
(Reviewed in Computer Music issue 216)