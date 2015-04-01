New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (April 2015)

Once again the expert reviews writers on our sister publications Computer Music, Future Music and Rhythm have been hard at work bringing you the best independent reviews of music tech gear.

Browse the gallery to see the latest DAW, plugin, virtual instrument, synth, interface and other music tech product reviews. Every review featured in this gallery originally appeared in the above magazines' pages and was published on the site in the last month. Things kick off below with the AKG D12 VR drum mic...

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"Nicely built, straight-forward in use and designed to craft great sound."

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: AKG D12 VR review

BUY: AKG D12 VR currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass