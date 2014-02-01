NAMM 2014: the best new iPad/iPhone music making apps and hardware

NAMM 2014: With the concept of iOS music making now well-established, we're starting to see a second wave of gear that takes it to another level.

There are new and updated music making apps that do more than their predecessors, and interfaces that up the quality level and add compatibility with the latest iOS hardware.

Fittingly, several of these next-gen iOS products were on display at last week's Winter NAMM Show. Here's a round-up of the software and hardware that caught our eye.