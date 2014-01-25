NAMM 2014 VIDEO: Focusrite announces iTrack Dock

NAMM 2014: Focusrite has unveiled the iTrack Dock, a comprehensive looking iPad interface featuring a pair of preamps and independently controllable monitor and headphone outputs.

The iTrack Dock features the same preamps as Focusrite's Scarlett range of audio interface, and is capable of supplying 48V phantom power. There are also gain controls for each of the two inputs, featuring the company's Gain Halo monitoring system.

The Dock features balanced monitor and stereo headphone outputs, each with its own volume control. There's also a direct monitoring function, for latency-free monitoring while recording.

The unit also features a USB MIDI connection, which can power a class compliant MIDI controller.

The iTrack Dock features a Lightning Connector, so will only work straight out the box with newer generation iPads and iPad minis.

A release date for the iTrack Dock is yet to be confirmed, but it's due to have a RRP of $249.99. Check out the press release below for more details or visit Focusrite.

Focusrite iTrack Dock press release

iTrack Dock provides everything required to record, monitor and control music on the iPad - with precision Focusrite digital conversion at up to 24-bit, 96kHz sampling. It even charges and powers the iPad at the same time

