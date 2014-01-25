NAMM 2014 VIDEO: Focusrite announces iTrack Dock

NAMM 2014: Focusrite has unveiled the iTrack Dock, a comprehensive looking iPad interface featuring a pair of preamps and independently controllable monitor and headphone outputs.
The iTrack Dock features the same preamps as Focusrite's Scarlett range of audio interface, and is capable of supplying 48V phantom power. There are also gain controls for each of the two inputs, featuring the company's Gain Halo monitoring system.
The Dock features balanced monitor and stereo headphone outputs, each with its own volume control. There's also a direct monitoring function, for latency-free monitoring while recording.
The unit also features a USB MIDI connection, which can power a class compliant MIDI controller.
The iTrack Dock features a Lightning Connector, so will only work straight out the box with newer generation iPads and iPad minis.
A release date for the iTrack Dock is yet to be confirmed, but it's due to have a RRP of $249.99. Check out the press release below for more details or visit Focusrite.
Focusrite iTrack Dock press release
Focusrite announces a revolution in iPad recording with the introduction of iTrack Dock - the complete music recording solution for the iPad. iTrack Dock is a comprehensive studio-quality Lightning iPad recording interface, featuring dual legendary Focusrite microphone preamps plus two line inputs and an instrument DI, independent stereo monitor and headphone outputs, and a USB port for class-compliant MIDI instruments and controllers.
iTrack Dock provides everything required to record, monitor and control music on the iPad - with precision Focusrite digital conversion at up to 24-bit, 96kHz sampling. It even charges and powers the iPad at the same time
Key features
- The Focusrite recording dock for your iPad: Sleek Focusrite industrial design provides the perfect platform to dock, charge and record music with the new generation of iPads - iPad(4th Gen) / iPad Air / iPad mini / iPad mini with retina display
- Record and monitor at superior resolution: iTrack Dock is the best sounding iPad-based workstation, featuring premium Focusrite A-D/D-A conversion with over 105dB dynamic range, operating at up to 24bit, 96kHz sample rates.
- Legendary Focusrite mic preamps: Two Focusrite mic pres, as featured in the Scarlett range of USB audio interfaces, include 48V Phantom power for use with condenser microphones. iTrack Dock also features Focusrite's unique "Gain Halos" - a ring of light around the input gain control - to easily set the input gain: green for healthy signal, red if it's too hot.
- Dedicated maximum headroom guitar DI: iTrack Dock provides a guitar input with plenty of clean, clear headroom to capture both quiet and loud guitars with stunning clarity.
- USB MIDI port connects and powers a MIDI controller: USB MIDI port for class compliant MIDI controller connectivity (MIDI + power) - perfect for connecting a Novation Launchkey or Launchkey Mini.
- Works with any Core Audio app: From GarageBand to Cubasis, Auria and beyond, iTrack Dock expands the functionality of any Core Audio application - and with its built-in Core Audio driver there's no setup required.
- High quality outputs with over 105dB dynamic range: Balanced main monitor outputs plus a stereo headphone output, with more than enough power for headphones and powered monitor speakers.
- Latency-free direct monitoring: iTrack Dock's direct monitoring sends your input signal straight to the headphone and main monitor outputs for perfect timing.
- Stereo line inputs: Connect synths, drum machines, CD players and more with balanced stereo line in.