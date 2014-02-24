Cakewalk Z3TA+ iOS synth released for iPad

Z3TA+ iOS certainly looks similar to the desktop version, but can it match its sound?

It's been available on desktop platforms for more than a decade, and now Cakewalk's Z3TA+ synth has been released for the iPad



Originally announced at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Z3TA+ iOS borrows from Z3TA+ 2, delivering the same sound but sporting an iOS-specific interface that's optimised for touch control.

Z3TA+ features Synth, Modulation Matrix/Arpeggiator and Effects pages and comes with more than 500 presets. There's support for Inter App Audio, AudioBus and MIDI control.

Z3TA+ costs £13.99/$19.99 and is available now from the Apple App Store. You can find out more on the Cakewalk website.

Cakewalk Z3TA+ iOS features