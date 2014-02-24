Cakewalk Z3TA+ iOS synth released for iPad

It's been available on desktop platforms for more than a decade, and now Cakewalk's Z3TA+ synth has been released for the iPad
Originally announced at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, Z3TA+ iOS borrows from Z3TA+ 2, delivering the same sound but sporting an iOS-specific interface that's optimised for touch control.
Z3TA+ features Synth, Modulation Matrix/Arpeggiator and Effects pages and comes with more than 500 presets. There's support for Inter App Audio, AudioBus and MIDI control.
Z3TA+ costs £13.99/$19.99 and is available now from the Apple App Store. You can find out more on the Cakewalk website.
Cakewalk Z3TA+ iOS features
- Over 500 on-board, expertly crafted presets
- Support for Inter-App Audio, Background Audio, and AudioBus
- Classic waveshaping Z3TA+2 synth engine with 6 Oscillators, 6 LFOs, Filters, and more
- Modulation Matrix includes 16 Sources, Curves, Controls, and Destinations
- Advanced modular effects—Distortion, Modulation, Compression, Delay, Reverb and Limiter
- External MIDI control and user-friendly onboard Keyboard
- Performance section with Tap Tempo and assignable XY Pad, Mod Wheels, and User Controlled In-Key Pitch Bend
- Designed for iPad 2 or above, iPad Air, and iPad Mini