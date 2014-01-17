NAMM 2014: CEntrance to exhibit MixerFace iOS recording interface

NAMM 2014: MixerFace is a new iOS-friendly recording interface from CEntrance that promises to put the emphasis on quality.

Designed to sit under an iPhone, but also compatible with other smartphones, tablets and Mac/PC, the device sports two Neutrik combo jack inputs with boutique low-noise microphone preamps, independent gain controls with LED level monitoring, switchable 48V phantom power, various monitoring options, a headphone amp and 24-bit/192kHz converters. It comes with a rechargeable battery built in.

The device is set to ship in April priced at $599, though you can currently pre-order it for as little as $279 via the MixerFace Indiegogo campaign that's currently running.