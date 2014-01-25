NAMM 2014 VIDEO: Korg unveils Gadget synth studio for iPad

NAMM 2014: Korg has announced the release of Gadget, an iOS 'production studio' featuring 15 virtual synths and drum machines.

The included virtual instruments - or Gadgets, as Korg calls them - appear to be inspired by a host of classic hardware instruments. The app can run multiple Gadgets at once, allowing users to build complex, layered sound, and also includes a built-in sequencer and mixer.

Gadget is Core MIDI, Audiobus and Audiocopy compatible, and can also share sounds directly to SoundCloud, Facebook or Twitter.

Based on the quality of Korg's existing iMS-20 and iPolysix apps, we've high hopes for Gadget. It's available now from the Apple App Store priced at £19.99/$28.99. Check out the press release below for more info.

Korg Gadget offers a collection of 15 different synthesizers and drum machines called "Gadgets", which you can freely combine to produce powerful electronic music.

KORG released the iELECTRIBE simultaneously with the appearance of the first-generation iPad in 2010, and ever since has maintained its position at the forefront of mobile music apps. And now we've brought you the ultimate all-in-one studio app for serious mobile music production.

A collection of fifteen Gadgets

Right from the beginning, KORG Gadget gives you 15 compact synthesizers and drum machines. Each Gadget possesses an irresistible presence and can function as the core of your electronic music productions. The parameters are carefully constructed to take you right to the sound that you want, and they're ideal for producing all forms of electronic music. Even if you don't play a musical instrument, no worries! Each synth offers a keyboard featuring a Scale function that makes it impossible to play wrong notes, combined with a sequencer that supports the function, Just download KORG Gadget to your iPad, and start exploring 15 Gadgets. Which will be your favorite?

Ideal track-making experience while on the go. Control two things at once.

For the most part, KORG Gadget uses the vertical orientation that makes the iPad easy to hold in one hand and is the most common style of interface on iOS devices. The screen of the iPad is divided vertically in two halves, allowing you to simultaneously control two types of content-"song creation" and "sound creation". by placing the current Gadget on the bottom of the screen while always showing the sequencing environment up top.-This ensures that your creative production flow is not interrupted. That's all you have to know. You'll enjoy the simple and intuitive sequencer, and experience track-making in an environment that's been perfectly optimized for mobile use, while retaining professional quality in everything from the effects to the mixer.

The number of Gadgets you can run is limited only by the power of your hardware. On the latest iPad (As of Jan. in 2014), more than 20 Gadgets can be run simultaneously-an astounding level of power that goes beyond what you expect from a mobile device. You can use even more gadgets simultaneously by taking advantage of the Freeze function to save CPU power.

Capture ideas for your songs wherever you like. An ideal choice as a second DAW

If you run out of ideas while producing a song, try taking KORG Gadget somewhere that you find inspirational, like a cafe or your living room. Then create sounds or phrases with your favorite gadget and stock up on ideas. The data you create can be exported as audio data or MIDI data for a variety of uses. Even if you typically use a computer or sophisticated music production equipment, KORG Gadget is an ideal partner that will inspire you from a different perspective. KORG Gadget is also an ideal choice as a second DAW that's easy to take with you along anywhere.

Share songs to the GadgetCloud and connect to users around the world.

Songs that you create using KORG Gadget can be shared on "GadgetCloud," a music sharing site for KORG Gadget users worldwide. By exchanging songs between mobile musicians around the world, you can communicate in ways that bypass language barriers, and also improve your skill as a creative artist. This is a music production space that's fun to use; you can submit your songs for selection as tracks recommended by KORG, enter various contents, and use the ranking system. You can also upload from KORG Gadget directly to any social networking service such as SoundCloud, Facebook, or Twitter, sending your tracks wherever you like.

*GadgetCloud is based on SoundCloud, the cloud service that's supported by creative artists world-wide. You will need a SoundCloud account.

A fusion of cutting-edge iOS technology; a mobile studio that continues to evolve

By connecting an external MIDI keyboard via the Camera Connection Kit, you can play the 15 synthesizers in Gadget from a real keyboard. A wide range of iOS music technology is also supported, including Audiobus, AudioCopy, and WIST. There's a roadmap for future updates that will add new gadgets and support audio tracks, further perfecting the system as a mobile music production studio. KORG Gadget will continue to evolve in support of serious mobile music-making.

Gadgets (Instruments)

Amsterdam - PCM SFX Boombox

With the beefy looks of a gold body sporting chrome knobs, this is a four-part PCM sound module gadget containing more than one hundred sound effects that give impact to your song, including one-shot sounds, synth sounds, and scratches. It also contains numerous chord samples, allowing you to create chord progressions as if you were assembling a collage.

Berlin - Monophonic Synchronized Synthesizer

This is a synthesizer gadget with a classical design that's optimized for lead sounds. It provides a sync oscillator that can generate complex overtones, delivering diverse sounds with a sense of modulation.

Brussels - Monophonic Anthem Synthesizer

This synthesizer gadget has a simple and carefully considered parameter structure with an intuitive user interface. The thick unison tones that emanate from this futuristic design will give you the lead sounds that you need for any type of electronic music.

Chiang Mai - Variable Phase Modulation Synthesizer

This is a polyphonic synthesizer gadget that features VPM (Variable Phase Modulation) synthesis. With a subdued gold body, this gadget is particularly good at sparkling metallic bell sounds.

Chicago - Tube Bass Machine

This is a straightforward acid house bass gadget with a shiny silver metal body. It features a "Bite" filter that covers the range from classic, "sticky-sounding" synth bass to intensely distorted aggressive sounds. There's a built-in arpeggiator and multi-effect, so your creations will have plenty of variety.

Dublin - Monophonic Semi-Modular Synthesizer

This is a semi-modular synthesizer gadget with classic, vintage looks. It's especially good for deep bass sounds. In addition to being capable of straightforward yet deep subtractive synthesis with a plain waveform and filter, it also lets you enjoy a wide range of varying tones by changing the patching.

Helsinki - Polyphonic Ambient Synthesizer

This is a pad sound gadget that's easy to use for genres such as Ambient or Chillwave. The subtle yet deep sound played through lo-fi and reverb effects, conveyed through the floating interface, creates an atmosphere that is both nostalgic and futuristic.

Kiev - Advanced Spatial Digital Synthesizer

The yellow body of this synthesizer gadget projects the impression of a secret weapon hidden in an industrial zone. It features "vector synthesis" using four oscillators that generate organic, spacey sounds. Use the touchpad to intuitively control the mysterious "warp" sound that seems to contort space itself.

Kingston - Polyphonic Chip Synthesizer

This polyphonic synthesizer gadget is optimized for 8-bit game sounds. The timeless waveforms that still exemplify the sounds of a computer are provided in the oscillator section, and there are also "JUMP" and "RUN" functions that make those sounds even more bizarre. You can also use effects to additionally deform the sound.

London - Hypersonic PCM Drum Module

This is a drum sound module gadget designed specifically for dance music. True to its simple, straightforward looks, it instantly gives you a performance-ready drum kit. There are more than 400 samples that will cover your needs for a variety of dance music formats including Electro, Minimal, Dubstep and so on. It also provides three effects that you can use on each part, as well as a master effect.

Marseille - Polyphonic PCM Synthesizer

With its workstation-like looks, this polyphonic synthesizer gadget offers a broad selection of standard keyboard sounds, brass, strings, and synth sounds. When you need a piano or electric piano, this gadget will deliver. There's a "Chord" function that lets you produce chords of the scale you specify, making it simple to create a chord progression with no wrong notes.

Miami - Monophonic Wobble Synthesizer

This gadget plays the bass sounds that are indispensable for today's electronic music. It features an "X-MOD" oscillator that generates complex overtones and modulation, and a "CRUSH" filter that adds distinctive noise. "WOBBLE" modulation lets you shift the character to produce a wobble sound evocative of an evil monster, often heard in Brostep and Dubstep.

Phoenix - Polyphonic Analogue Synthesizer

This polyphonic synthesizer gadget offers classic, vintage design and sound. Its painstaking analog emulation provides analog sound with warmth and presence. This is an all-around synth that you can use for chordal backing, pad sounds, or anything else.

Tokyo - Analog Percussion Synthesizer

This is a drum gadget that collects four compact analog-type drum sound modules into a single package. Each module gives you parameters that are tuned respectively to kick, snare, tom and percussion sounds, allowing you to experience the distinctive enjoyment of creating sound with analog modules.

Wolfsburg - Hybrid Polyphonic Synthesizer

This gadget is a collection of distinctive analog synthesizer waveforms that have been resampled using digital technology. It provides two effect units and four modulation matrix systems, and is distinctive for a dynamic and powerful sound that matches its tasteful, black-themed panel layout.