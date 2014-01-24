NAMM 2014: iConnectivity unveils iConnectMIDI interfaces
NAMM 2014: iConnectivity has announced a new series of MIDI interfaces, the iConnectMIDI, that covers a wide variety of MIDI connection options - from problem solving one I/O cables to the top of the line iConnectMIDI4+, which can act as a host for up to three directly connected computers.
Check out all the details in the press releases, kicking off with the iConnectMIDI1 (below), and browse through the gallery to view the full range.
iConnectMIDI1

iConnectivity, developer of innovative interfaces for musicians, unveiled iConnectMIDI1, a 1 in 1 out hybrid MIDI interface.
iConnectMIDI1 is a 1 in 1 out USB or iOS 16 channel MIDI interface to connect a MIDI compatible controller, keyboard, synthesizer, or drum machine to a Mac, PC, or iOS computing device. iConnectMIDI1 is bus powered and is plug and play compatible with Windows and Mac computers as well as iOS devices.
iConnectMIDI1 Features:
- 1 In & 1 Out Set of MIDI DIN Ports PC and Mac MIDI Connectivity iOS MIDI Connectivity
- USB MIDI Class Compliant
- USB Bus Powered
- Supports 16 Channels of MIDI I/O Plug and Play - No Drivers Needed
iConnectMIDI1 will be available for purchase in Late Q1 or Early Q2 2013 with an expected MSRP of $79.99 and street price of $59.99 from iConnectivity.com and iConnectivity resellers world wide. For more information please visit www.iConnectivity.com
iConnectMIDI2+
iConnectMIDI2+

iConnectivity, developer of innovative interfaces for musicians, unveiled iConnectMIDI2+, a next generation MIDI interface for Mac, PC, and iOS.
iConnectMIDI2+ is a 2x2,10 port multi-host MIDI interface that features iConnectivity’s unique multi-hosting and audio pass-through technology.
Being a multi-host interface, iConnectMIDI2+ allows for up to 2 computing devices to share the same interface as well as access and share MIDI resources over its 2 pairs of MIDI DINs and its 8 additional user configurable ports.
This enables workflow such as, sending midi from a controller or synthesizer to DAW and an iOS device simultaneously, setting up redundancy in a live MIDI environment, sending MIDI from multiple computing devices to one another, and more.
As a part of its multi-hosting capabilities iConnectMIDI2+ also features audio pass-through. This technology enables 2 computing devices (Mac, PC, iOS) to not only pass MIDI data but also act as an audio interface between them, seamlessly bridging each computing device into each other’s audio and MIDI environments.
In addition to its expanded connectivity iConnectMIDI2+ includes iConnectivity’s Port Manager software for Mac, PC, and iOS allows the user complete control over how MIDI is routed, remapped and filtered to and from all devices connected to it.
iConnectMIDI2+ Features:
- 2 In & 2 Out Pairs of MIDI DIN Connectivity
- Multi-Host Capability - Connect 2 Computing Devices Simultaneously
- Supports MAC, PC, and iOS Computing Devices
- Audio Pass-Through From One Computing Device To Another
- Integrated MIDI Manager With Snapshot Preset Storage - For MIDI Thru, MIDI
- Merge, Filtering, and Advanced Routing Control
- USB MIDI Class Compliant
- USB Bus Powered
- Supports 10 Ports of 16 Channels of MIDI I/O Per Port • Plug and Play - No Drivers Needed
- Charge iOS Devices via Optional Adapter
The features of iConnectMIDI2+ are patent pending.
The release date of iConnectMIDI2+ is TBD with an expected MSRP of $89.99 and street price of $69.99 from iConnectivity.com and iConnectivity resellers worldwide. For more information please visit www.iConnectivity.com
iConnectMIDI4+
iConnectMIDI4+

iConnectivity, developer of innovative interfaces for musicians, unveiled iConnectMIDI4+, their flagship next generation MIDI interface for MAC, PC, and iOS.
iConnectMIDI4+ is a multi-host MIDI interface for Mac, PC, and iOS that bridges MIDI and audio between multiple computing devices, instruments, and the network by introducing four new technologies into its design.
The first of these technologies is multi-hosting. iConnectMIDI4+’s multi-hosting capability allows for up to 3 computing devices to share the same interface as well as access and share MIDI resources over its 4 pairs of MIDI DINs and its 60 additional user configurable ports.
As a part of its multi-hosting capabilities iConnectMIDI4+ also features audio pass-through. This technology enables multiple computing devices (Mac, PC, and iOS) to not only pass MIDI data but also act as an audio interface between them, seamlessly bridging each computing device into each other’s audio and MIDI environments.
iConnectMIDI4+ also accommodates for USB MIDI devices such as controllers, synthesizers, drum machines, etc. that have USB ports by including a USB host port that supports, via powered hub, up to 8 USB MIDI synths, drum machines, controllers, etc.
Furthering its connectivity iConnectMIDI4+ also has an Ethernet port. Users can connect iConnectMIDI4+ to a wireless router, Ethernet hub/router, or any Ethernet enabled device via its dedicated Ethernet port. It is network discoverable, allowing for musicians to control any of the devices connected to iConnectMIDI4+ over a network connection via MIDI.
Controlling its expanded connectivity iConnectMIDI4+ includes iConnectivity’s Port Manager software for Mac, PC, and iOS allowing the user complete control over how MIDI is routed, remapped and filtered to and from all devices connected to it, eliminating the need for additional interfaces, extra cables, signal degradation, analog to digital conversion, and added complexity.
iConnectMIDI4+Features:
- 4 In & 4 Out pairs of MIDI DIN Connectivity
- Connect 8 additional MIDI devices via USB Host Port + Powered USB Hub
- Over 64 user configurable ports of 16 Channels of MIDI per port
- Audio Pass-Through Between Up to 3 Computing Devices
- Multi-Host Capability - Connect 3 Computing Devices Directly & More via Network
- Network Connectivity
- Integrated MIDI Manager With Snapshot Preset Storage - For MIDI Thru, MIDI Merge,
- Filtering, and Advanced Routing Control
- Supports MAC, PC, and iOS Computing Devices • USB MIDI Class Compliant
- Plug and Play - No Drivers Needed
- Charge iOS Devices
The features of iConnectMIDI4+ are patent pending.
iConnectMIDI4+ will be available for purchase in Late Q1 or Early Q2 2013 with an expected MSRP of $249.99 and street price of $199.99 from iConnectivity.com and iConnectivity resellers world wide. For more information please visit www.iConnectivity.com