NAMM 2014: iConnectivity unveils iConnectMIDI interfaces

NAMM 2014: iConnectivity has announced a new series of MIDI interfaces, the iConnectMIDI, that covers a wide variety of MIDI connection options - from problem solving one I/O cables to the top of the line iConnectMIDI4+, which can act as a host for up to three directly connected computers.

Check out all the details in the press releases, kicking off with the iConnectMIDI1 (below), and browse through the gallery to view the full range.

iConnectMIDI1

PRESS RELEASE: Anaheim, CA., Winter NAMM Show, Booth 1774, January 24, 2013 – iConnectivity, developer of innovative interfaces for musicians, unveiled iConnectMIDI1, a 1 in 1 out hybrid MIDI interface.

iConnectMIDI1 is a 1 in 1 out USB or iOS 16 channel MIDI interface to connect a MIDI compatible controller, keyboard, synthesizer, or drum machine to a Mac, PC, or iOS computing device. iConnectMIDI1 is bus powered and is plug and play compatible with Windows and Mac computers as well as iOS devices.

iConnectMIDI1 Features:

1 In & 1 Out Set of MIDI DIN Ports PC and Mac MIDI Connectivity iOS MIDI Connectivity

USB MIDI Class Compliant

USB Bus Powered

Supports 16 Channels of MIDI I/O Plug and Play - No Drivers Needed

iConnectMIDI1 will be available for purchase in Late Q1 or Early Q2 2013 with an expected MSRP of $79.99 and street price of $59.99 from iConnectivity.com and iConnectivity resellers world wide. For more information please visit www.iConnectivity.com