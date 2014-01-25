NAMM 2014 VIDEO: Miselu C.24: two-octave wireless iPad keyboard

NAMM 2014 VIDEO: You may remember Miselu from the Neiro, an Android-powered music making device that also contains a Yamaha sound chip. Quite what's become of this we're not exactly sure, but the company has now turned its attention to the iPad and created dedicated a two-octave wireless keyboard for it that goes by the name of the C.24.

Nothing new about that, you might think, but the C.24 isn't just another MIDI controller. For a start, it also serves as a dock/case for your tablet, and the key mechanism is based on anti-polarity magnets rather than springs.

What's more, every key press is tracked by an infrared emitter detector pair, providing "real-time analogue position data". Optical key tracking technology promises control of MIDI velocity and monophonic aftertouch, and is also said to enable detailed performance capabilities.

Other features include a ribbon controller above the keyboard that's divided into two assignable regions, and the option to expand the C.24 with knobs, faders and XY pads in the future via hardware expansion modules.

The device communicates with your iPad over Bluetooth, with Miselu's Key app enabling you to assign the keyboard to any CoreMIDI-compatible iOS app.

Miselu C.24 specifications

24 semi-weighted music keys

Velocity sensitivity

monophonic aftertouch

Wireless connection via Bluetooth Low Energy

Capacitive ribbon controller

Octave shift via virtual buttons accesses a 9 octave range (32 LEDs indicate selection)

Analog pitch bend (32 LEDs reflect performance)

Hardware control expansion area (support for future modules)

iPad groove accommodates iPad 2, iPad 3 and iPad 4, as well as the iPad mini

Functions as a protective case with magnetic latch (compatible with iPad 2, iPad 3 and iPad 4)

External Buttons and Connectors

Bluetooth pairing button

Power / reset button

Micro USB

Power and Battery

Rechargeable lithium ion battery

Charging via Micro USB

Dimensions (W x D x H)

Case-mode: 242 mm, 185.7 mm, 9.9 mm

Performance-mode: 242 mm, 201.3 mm, 28.5 mm

System Requirements

Apple iOS 6.0 or newer

iOS Applications must support CoreMIDI

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection requires iPad 3, iPad 4 or iPad mini

iPad 1 & iPad 2 compatible via USB connection (requires Apple's Camera Connection Kit)

Included accessories

Micro USB cord

Additional Accessories