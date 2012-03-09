Miselu neiro: new Android-based music making device

Image 1 of 6 Miselu neiro: click the image for more shots. Miselu neiro

Miselu is a Silicon Valley startup that's committed to "designing innovative musical solutions", and it's just taken the wraps of its neiro device, which will be shown at this year's SXSW in Austin Texas.

It's certainly a pretty thing, and is billed as "a net-enabled social music device with a musical keyboard and a wide multi-touch display". It's designed to run "a variety of musical apps and cloud services."

We also know that neiro has an Android-based OS, and that Yamaha has agreed to supply its AudioEngine (TM) Series Sound Chip NSX-1 for it. This promises to deliver a synth engine of a quality "that almost matches the sound of real musical instruments" and will also power the device's effects.

What's more, developers will be able to create their own custom apps; Retronyms, which developed Tabletop for the iPad and the iOS version of Reason, is already onboard and some of its apps will be included with the neiro at launch.

What we don't know is when neiro will be released or how much it's going to cost, but rest assured that we'll endeavour to find out.

