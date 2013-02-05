NAMM 2013 VIDEO: Panel discussion: Past, present and future of MIDI

At the NAMM Show 2013 in Anaheim, California,Future Music sawAlan Parsons, Tom Oberheim, Dave Smith, Jordan Rudess, George Duke and Craig Anderton discussing the past, present and future of MIDI.

Check out the video above to see the full, hour-and-a-half discussion and Q&A session from the audience. Find out about MIDI's 30 year legacy, the push to find a suitable replacement and how it's changed and shaped music and recording over the years.

Check out Future Music's full NAMM Video playlist over at their YouTube channel

For more information on MIDI, check out the MIDI Manufactures Association website