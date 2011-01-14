NAMM 2011: Roland UM-ONE USB MIDI Interface unveiled

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland introduces the new UM-ONE USB MIDI Interface, a super-compact, affordable, and easy to use MIDI interface ideal for hobbyists, musicians, and educators who need MIDI connectivity to control or record music with a computer.

The UM-ONE is a bus-powered 1-In/1-Out MIDI port with LED indicators for MIDI I/O signal monitoring, and conveniently integrates both USB and MIDI cables for easy compatibility with today's computer-based music systems.

The UM-ONE features high performance FPT processing, which provides superior MIDI transfer rates with lower latency and tighter clock timing.

The UM-ONE is perfect for hobbyists who want to connect a MIDI keyboard to a computer, and is also ideal for small studios or academic settings where only one MIDI device will be connected in close proximity to the computer.

In live performance settings, the UM-ONE can also be used to control a synth, drum machine, MIDI light set-up, master recording console, or any other MIDI device from a computer.

