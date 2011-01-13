NAMM 2011: Akai launches RPM3 monitors

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Akai Professional, the name synonymous with music production, announce their new hybrid reference monitors and USB audio interface system, RPM3. Akai Pro will unveil RPM3 at booth #6400 of the 2011 NAMM Show from January 13-16, Anaheim, CA.

RPM3 monitors provide full-range frequency response to ensure audio reference that is true, yet powerful. A Bass Boost switch helps emphasize low frequencies, enabling users to tailor the speaker's response to a wide variety of listening environments.

The lightweight and portable design means the RPM3 system can be easily placed in a carrying case and taken on the road, allowing for reference monitoring anywhere.

Combining high quality reference monitoring with a USB audio interface, RPM3 monitors enable users to simultaneously play audio from and record audio to a computer through the included USB cable. No special drivers are required. The RPM3 monitors can easily record professional-quality audio directly from a mixer, keyboard, microphone preamplifier, guitar effects processor or other audio component.

RPM3 monitors have also been magnetically shielded to prevent interference when placed close to computer monitors or magnetic media.

The RPM3 monitors provide a host of options to accommodate audio recording directly into a computer including a stereo 1/8" jack, a pair of balanced 1/4" TRS inputs and stereo RCA inputs. Volume control, power-switch and 1/8" headphone jack are also located on the front panel for quick access and easy adjustment.

"The RPM3 monitoring system redefines what engineers and musicians expect from reference monitors," said Adam Cohen, Director of Marketing & Business Development, Akai Professional. "Bringing together monitors and a USB audio interface is just another example of Akai Professional's commitment to streamlining the production process."

