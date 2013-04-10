Musikmesse 2013: Genelec unveils M Series monitors

Image 1 of 4 M040 B01 Image 2 of 4 M040 B01 back Image 3 of 4 M040 C01 Image 4 of 4 M040 C01 back

MUSIKMESSE 2013 PRESS RELEASE: Genelec (Musikemesse Hall 8 - H25), the world's pioneer in active monitoring, is debuting its new M Series Bi-amplified Active Monitors in Frankfurt this year.

The energy-efficient M Series takes a new approach to monitor design as part of Genelec's larger on-going sustainable initiatives GES (Genelec Embedded Sustainability). The primary focus in developing the new M Series was to proceed with a sustainable mind-set without sacrificing the accuracy and reliability for which Genelec has been known for the past 35 years - while also offering something new and innovative for project studio customers.

The first two models being introduced are the M030 and the M040 Bi-amplified Active Monitors, which employ a Natural Composite Enclosure™ (NCE™) manufactured for Genelec in Finland from wood fibre and recyclable material.

The M030 and M040 use Genelec enclosure design heritage, featuring rounded edges and gently curved front and sides to provide minimised cabinet edge diffraction and superb imaging. Both models also utilise a Laminar Integrated Port™ (LIP™) for accurate low frequency response and minimizing the enclosure vibration and each employ an integrated Advanced Directivity Controlled Waveguide™ (DCW™), yielding large internal volumes with outstanding mechanical strength.

The M Series models feature new class D amplifiers developed in-house by Genelec's R&D/engineering team. The class D amplifiers are highly efficient, low distortion amplifiers that operate cooler and lighter than class A/B amps. They also feature Intelligent Signal Sensing (ISS) power management with auto power-off/auto power-on and with the standby power consumption of less than 0,5W.

Automatic voltage selection allows the monitors to operate throughout the world. Additionally, the M Series has high-performance drivers, intuitive room response controls and system calibration with XLR/TRS and unbalanced RCA inputs.

The M030 utilises a five-inch woofer and 0.75-inch metal dome tweeter, powered by a 50-Watt and 30-Watt amplifier respectively. The free-field frequency response is 58Hz to 21kHz (+/-3dB), while low distortion peak SPL is 102dB at one metre. The M030 measures 10 3/4" H (273mm) x 7 1/2" W (190mm) x 7 1/2" D (190mm) and weighs 4.6kg (8.8 lbs).

The M040 employs a 6.5-inch woofer with a one-inch metal dome tweeter, powered by an 80-Watt and 50-Watt amplifier respectively. The free-field frequency response is 48Hz-21kHz (+/-3dB), while low distortion peak SPL is 107dB at one metre. The M040 measures 13 1/4" H (337mm) x 9 1/4" W (235mm) x 9" D (229mm) and weighs 7.4kg (15.4 lbs).