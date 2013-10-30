MeldaProduction at Production Expo 2013

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: MeldaProduction specializes in developing high-end audio related software products. Our products provide the best audio quality available on the market, the widest range of features and the most advanced user interfaces. Our products are also often highly innovative rather than clones of other software.

At MeldaProduction, we believe that great software cannot be created by developers limited by deadlines and commands from managers, workers for slow and inoperational large corporations. Hence we try to keep MeldaProduction very small and build the power on our great development team. We employ young, clever, motivated people in order to make our products more inventive and sophisticated.

MAutoDynamicEq

Equalizing is probably the most important task, so you should get the best tool out there. MAutoDynamicEq is much more than an unbelievably transparent and musical sounding equalizer with a gorgeous interface stuffed with amazing features. It pushes the technology forward by introducing dynamic processing.

Learn more about the MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEq

MWobbler

MWobbler is a unique distorting filter originally designed to produce dubstep wobbling basses, but it turns out to be a great multipurpose filter for just about any audio material from rhythmic pads, rotary organs to drum driven basses...

Learn more about the MeldaProduction MWobbler

MVintageRotary

MVintageRotary is a perfect sounding rotary simulation based on the famous Leslie® cabinets. Unlike the original, this one also features more advanced features. Designed for organs, but perfect for keyboards, guitars and many other instruments.

Learn more about the MeldaProduction MVintageRotary

For more information, visit the official MeldaProduction website or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube