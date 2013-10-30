Image 1 of 3 There's a gorgeous interface stuffed with amazing features MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEq Image 2 of 3 MAutoDynamicEq 2 also features an integrated Sonogram MeldaProduction MAutoDynamicEq 2 Image 3 of 3 MAutoDynamicEq pushes the technology forward by introducing dynamic processing Side-chain

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: Equalizing is probably the most important task, so you should get the best tool out there. MAutoDynamicEq is much more than an unbelievably transparent and musical sounding equalizer with a gorgeous interface stuffed with amazing features. It pushes the technology forward by introducing dynamic processing.

State of the art variable-slope filters just sound amazing. No more resonances, you can finally be really surgical. Dynamic filters can do common tasks such as de-essing, ducking, compression, expansion plus much more and the world of possibilities is far from being explored! Plus flexible high-pass and low-pass filtering for speeding up your mixing workflow.

Tasks such as de-essing or bass drum enhancement are so common that they are available with the simplified 4 knob interface. Just plug it in, select what you want to do and enjoy the results.

And then there is the automatic equalization... Analyze your track, select what you want it to sound like and let the plugin do the magic. It will setup the bands for you! Unlike traditional spectral matching, here you have no latency and amazing sound quality!

