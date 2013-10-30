Image 1 of 3 MVintageRotary offers three algorithms, each with advanced features MeldaProduction MVintageRotary Image 2 of 3 The available drive levels are of course much higher than in the original, courtesy of digital processing MeldaProduction MVintageRotary 2 Image 3 of 3 You can control the slow/fast switch using a MIDI sustain pedal and modulation wheel MeldaProduction MVintageRotary 3

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: MVintageRotary is a perfect sounding rotary simulation based on the famous Leslie® cabinets. Unlike the original, this one also features more advanced features. Designed for organs, but perfect for keyboards, guitars and many other instruments.

MVintageRotary not only sounds like (or maybe better than?) the original, it lets you control stereo width, amount of the dynamics, internal dampening and much more. All of it sounds as natural as possible. And if you are ready, you can get even deaper - synchronize the rotation speeds to the tempo of your song, change rotation direction and more. You can control the slow/fast switch using MIDI sustain pedal and modulation wheel of course, but again, you can do much more than that...

Part of the typical organ sound is the analog distortion, which MVintageRotary emulates with pristine accuracy. Well, not only that, you can bring in some more hardcore digital distortion and the available drive levels are of course much higher than in the original, courtesy of digital processing!

