Image 1 of 3 MWobbler has two filter sets and each of them provides 98 impressive filter types MeldaProduction MWobbler Image 2 of 3 You can use both the integrated LFO and level follower at the same time MeldaProduction MWobbler 2 Image 3 of 3 You can also use MWobbler's side-chain input to control the filter by completely different audio material MeldaProduction MWobbler 3

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: MWobbler is a unique distorting filter originally designed to produce dubstep wobbling basses, but it turns out to be a great multipurpose filter for just about any audio material from rhythmic pads, rotary organs to drum driven basses...

While traditional filters have a single filter from the traditional set of filters consisting of low-pass, high-pass, comb and a few more, MWobbler has 2 sets and each of them provides 98 impressive filter types (lp, hp, bp, br, eq, harmonics, scream, formant, comb, diffusion, polymorph...).

Read more: Soundtheory Gullfoss

Of course you can use the marvelous modulators the same way you do with other MeldaProduction plugins, but MWobbler makes things much easier and better sounding using its integrated LFO and level follower, which you can use together at the same time. The level follower has also a fully adjustable equalizer, so you can tune it to any part of the spectrum, and you can also use MWobbler's side-chain input to control the filter by completely different audio material.

Looking for a little extra variation in your sound? Look no further than our extensive modulation options. Modulate any parameter from sources such as an LFO, audio level follower, envelope generator, randomize, or pitch detector. Your sound will never be static again.

Return to the MeldaProduction booth