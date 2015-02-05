Free launch event for Point Blank LA music school

To celebrate the opening of its new LA music school, Point Blank is hosting a launch event on 19 February 2015.

This is a chance to network with music industry experts and experience interactive seminars, tours and masterclasses. It's also been announced that there'll be various prize giveaways, including:

A pair of AIAIAI TMA-1 Studio headphones

An Ableton gift certificate worth over $600

A copy of Output REV

Free weekend course in LA

All attendees will receive 500MB of exclusive free sample content from Loopmasters

Find out more about the event, which takes place from 1:30 to 5:30pm at Mack Sennett Studios, on the Point Blank website. Entry is free, but you need to RSVP.