Free launch event for Point Blank LA music school

To celebrate the opening of its new LA music school, Point Blank is hosting a launch event on 19 February 2015.
This is a chance to network with music industry experts and experience interactive seminars, tours and masterclasses. It's also been announced that there'll be various prize giveaways, including:
- A pair of AIAIAI TMA-1 Studio headphones
- An Ableton gift certificate worth over $600
- A copy of Output REV
- Free weekend course in LA
- All attendees will receive 500MB of exclusive free sample content from Loopmasters
Find out more about the event, which takes place from 1:30 to 5:30pm at Mack Sennett Studios, on the Point Blank website. Entry is free, but you need to RSVP.