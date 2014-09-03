Point Blank launches LA music school

PRESS RELEASE: Point Blank are delighted to announce the next stage in their evolution as a global music school - Point Blank LA.

Set in the illustrious environs of Mack Sennett Studios, Point Blank LA taps into the buzzing energy of a Los Angeles undergoing cultural renaissance. Mack Sennett Studios is in Silverlake and the building resonates with almost 100 years of music and movie-making history.

As of January 2015, they will be running their award-winning courses from LA's creative and cultural heart with the same quality of teaching you've come to expect from the London and online schools. There is also a special introductory discount of 20% on all course fees until October 2014! Spaces are exclusive and available only to a limited few students, so find out about more about their LA courses on the Point Blank website and get yourself booked in their brand new school!