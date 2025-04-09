Learn production, DJing and songwriting from pros like Fraser T Smith, Carl Cox, Skream and Joe Goddard with Whatclass

Whatclass is an educational platform for musicians that gives students the chance to learn from established artists, producers, songwriters and DJs.

Launched with the aim of "reshaping how music is taught and learned in the digital age”, Whatclass offers classes from a list of influential names that includes Fraser T Smith, Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, Skream, Carl Cox, Toddla T, Jamz Supernova and Shura, among others. Previously known as Playvirtuoso, the company has recently rebranded and partnered with Spotify to offer video courses on the platform.

The platform's classes cover a broad range of subjects that includes production techniques, sound design, songwriting advice and industry know-how. Highlights include classes on how to program swing in UKG drum patterns from garage legend MJ Cole, or how to write melodic hooks from Grammy-winning producer Fraser T Smith, who was worked with Adele and Stormzy.

Whatclass can also be used to gain detailed feedback on your music from established artists working in the same genre. House and techno producers can have their music critiqued by Object Blue and K-Lone, while those working in grime and hip-hop can request feedback from Novelist and Manga Saint Hilaire.

The platform has partnered with ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music), an examination board that awards music qualifications in the UK, to give students the chance to earn formal accreditation. Whatclass runs a fully-accredited Learn to DJ course presented by BBC Radio DJ Jamz Supernova.

"Music education has become either too expensive or too fragmented. Whatclass is here to change that," reads a statement from co-founder Austen Smart. "We’re empowering real artists to teach the next generation and giving learners the knowledge we wish we had when we started out."

A subscription to Whatclass will cost you £11.99/month, but a number of bite-sized classes are available for free. Find out more on Whatclass' website.