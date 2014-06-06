Download the Drum & Bass All-Stars sample pack for free!

Do you want free sounds from top drum & bass producers? Step this way...

To celebrate Computer Music magazine's huge Drum & Bass Focus 2014 issue, we're throwing an equally massive DnB Weekend. And to help get things off to a slamming start, we've put together a star-studded DnB sample pack giveaway just for you!

This whopping 1GB collection of sounds contains over 650 WAV samples created exclusively for CM by six of the best drum & bass producers around - and they're yours for free.

The sounds come from some of Computer Music's greatest VIP Series sample packs, and you'll find all the audio files you'll ever need to create professional drum & bass in all its forms. From the live breaks of E-Z Rollers to the techy sounds of InsideInfo and rolling darkness of Optiv & BTK; through to the cool liquid of Nookie, Stanza's upfront power, and the intelligent experiments of Sinistarr.

To download the 1GB pack for free, simply click the link below:

Free VIP Series: DnB All-Stars drum & bass sample pack

Want the full packs?

Want to get your hands on the full VIP Series packs (800+ samples each) that we used to make the All-Stars pack? They're included free with back issues of Computer Music! Follow the links below for more info.

Download with a digital edition of CM:

E-Z Rollers

InsideInfo

Optiv & BTK

Stanza

Print only:

To get the full VIP packs by Nookie and Sinistarr, you'll need to track down a print edition - eBay is your best bet for old issues of Computer Music!

Nookie

Sinistarr

For more drum & bass tutorials, samples and pro producer videos, check out Drum & Bass Focus 2014 from Computer Music, with almost three hours of full exclusive video masterclasses from E-Z Rollers, State Of Mind, InsideInfo, Tyke and more. Plus, there's a free exclusive sample pack from E-Z Rollers, and a free Rob Papen distortion plugin