Computer Music 180, August 2012 – Special FX

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

PRINT EDITION

iPAD/iPHONE NEWSSTAND

ZINIO DIGITAL EDITION

Cover feature

SPECIAL FX

• Create jaw-dropping special FX with our epic sound design masterclass - make perfect sweeps, risers, impacts, lasers, and much more!

SOFTWARE

• Expert Sleepers XFadeLooperCM: Brilliant sampler for PC and Mac, with unusual sound design features

SAMPLES

• VIP Series - Sinistarr: 800+ exclusive samples from drum 'n' bass maestro Sinistarr.

VIDEO



• Zombie Disco Squad Producer Masterclass in-studio video

• 15 tutorial videos: Expert video walkthroughs to accompany our tutorial articles!



TUTORIALS



• CM Focus - FM8: Make great sounds from scratch with NI's brilliant FM synth - video tutorials included!

• Fakebit: Use modern software to cheat your way to an 8-bit chiptune sound.

• Record great vocals: From setting up the mic to comping takes and fixing mistakes, it's all covered here

• Keep it Legal: Stay out of legal hot water with our guide to sample copyright and clearance

• Recreation Therapy: Recreate the opening synth sound from Labrinth's Earthquake



INTERVIEWS



• Guy Gerber: The open-minded producer speaks to CM about synths, software and more

• Jody Wisternoff: What are prog house icon Jody's five fave plug-ins?

• Sinistarr: Our VIP Series special guest discusses his approach to sound creation

• DDMF: We speak exclusively to Christian Siedschlag, the brains behind DDMF's brilliant plug-ins



REVIEWS:Zynaptiq Pitchmap // Roland R-Mix // 112dB Big Blue Compressor // Modartt Pianoteq 4 Pro // eaReckon Analog87 Series // Sinevibes Reactive // Photosounder SplineEQ

…AND MUCH MORE!

*Software, samples and video currently available only with the physical print edition. Downloads for digital editions are in development

cm180 is on sale now in the UK. Overseas dates are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks. Alternatively, order online at www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk