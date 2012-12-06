Computer Music 186, January 2013 - BASS - On sale now

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:

iPAD/iPHONE NEWSSTAND

ZINIO DIGITAL EDITION

PRINT EDITION

All editions INCLUDE software, samples, video and more - see downloads FAQ.

COVER FEATURE

BASS



Get professional weight, punch and power with our massive sound design masterclass, complete with expert video tutorials for every step!

SOFTWARE



SynthMaster CM - This incredible ultra-powerful, pro-quality synth plugin is yours only with Computer Music! Made by KV331 Audio, it's for both PC and Mac.

SAMPLE PACK

VIP Series: Stanza - 800 exclusive professional-level samples from the don of underground DnB

VIDEO



BCee Producer Masterclass*** - In-studio masterclass with the liquid DnB legend!

16 tutorial videos: Expert video walkthroughs to accompany selected tutorial articles

TUTORIALS



CM Focus - Electro funk: Get back to the old-school with our groove-packed guide - INCLUDES VIDEO

SynthMaster CM: Master this issue's awesome software giveaway - INCLUDES VIDEO

Fruity Synths - Make wicked sounds in FL Studio with Image-Line's superb synths

Shortcuts to Success: Get your ideas out faster with keyboard shortcuts

Quick Guide - ADM CM: Learn how to wield this awesome drum machine, built exclusively for CM by AudioRealism

INTERVIEWS

Neil Davidge: Studio chat with the Halo 4 composer and Massive Attack producer

John Tejada: The tech house veteran reveals his five essential bits of software

Cableguys: Founder Jakob Rang discusses the past, present and future of his company

REVIEWS

D16 Group LuSH-101 // Cableguys Curve 2 // NI Premium Tube Series // FXpansion Maul // Eventide H3000 Factory Harmonizer // Sony Sound Forge Pro Mac // Brainworx bx_stereomaker // PSP Audioware PSP Echo // + 13 more reviews

…AND MUCH MORE!

***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.

cm186 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks