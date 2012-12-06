Computer Music 186, January 2013 - BASS - On sale now

BUY THIS ISSUE NOW:
COVER FEATURE
BASS
- Get professional weight, punch and power with our massive sound design masterclass, complete with expert video tutorials for every step!
SOFTWARE
- SynthMaster CM - This incredible ultra-powerful, pro-quality synth plugin is yours only with Computer Music! Made by KV331 Audio, it's for both PC and Mac.
SAMPLE PACK
- VIP Series: Stanza - 800 exclusive professional-level samples from the don of underground DnB
VIDEO
- BCee Producer Masterclass*** - In-studio masterclass with the liquid DnB legend!
- 16 tutorial videos: Expert video walkthroughs to accompany selected tutorial articles
TUTORIALS
- CM Focus - Electro funk: Get back to the old-school with our groove-packed guide - INCLUDES VIDEO
- SynthMaster CM: Master this issue's awesome software giveaway - INCLUDES VIDEO
- Fruity Synths - Make wicked sounds in FL Studio with Image-Line's superb synths
- Shortcuts to Success: Get your ideas out faster with keyboard shortcuts
- Quick Guide - ADM CM: Learn how to wield this awesome drum machine, built exclusively for CM by AudioRealism
INTERVIEWS
- Neil Davidge: Studio chat with the Halo 4 composer and Massive Attack producer
- John Tejada: The tech house veteran reveals his five essential bits of software
- Cableguys: Founder Jakob Rang discusses the past, present and future of his company
REVIEWS
D16 Group LuSH-101 // Cableguys Curve 2 // NI Premium Tube Series // FXpansion Maul // Eventide H3000 Factory Harmonizer // Sony Sound Forge Pro Mac // Brainworx bx_stereomaker // PSP Audioware PSP Echo // + 13 more reviews
…AND MUCH MORE!
***Producer Masterclass video is not currently downloadable. Apple Newsstand readers can watch it directly inside the app via internet streaming. Print edition includes Producer Masterclass on the DVD. Zinio does not include Producer Masterclass video.
cm186 is on sale now in the UK, Apple Newsstand and Zinio. Overseas dates for print edition are roughly: USA + 4 weeks after UK / Australia +8 weeks / Europe +2 weeks / South Africa +6 weeks / Canada +4 weeks